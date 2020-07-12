Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first subdivision built for middle- and upper-class Black residents of New Orleans — and one of the first in the nation — is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Pontchartrain Park opened in 1955. Although the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled a year earlier that segregated public schools were unconstitutional, segregation was still the law in Louisiana and other Southern states. The president of the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association said it's great to have national recognition of the neighborhood's historical significance. Gretchen Bradford says that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the group will hold a grand celebration.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — If you haven’t filed your 2019 state income tax return, you have until Wednesday to do so. The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds residents that the deadline to submit returns and payments is July 15. The department extended the original April and May due dates for individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state deadline coincides with the federal income tax deadline, which was also extended as a result of the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday ratcheted up Louisiana’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus’ spread, saying he’s instituting a statewide mask mandate, putting tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars. Edwards says the tightened requirements will take effect Monday. The order is aimed at trying to curb a sharp rise in infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus that is sparking troubling surges in hospitalization rates. Masks will be required when entering establishments statewide, though some parishes can opt out if they meet certain thresholds for the virus. Edwards says those parishes are Grant, Red River and West Feliciana.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary. Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot Saturday. Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee. Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.