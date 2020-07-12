Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary. Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot Saturday. Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee. Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — The body of a teenager was pulled Saturday from the Amite River. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard thanked the men and women who worked tirelessly alongside this office “to provide closure for this family.” WAFB-TV reports the name of the juvenile was not released. A search for the teen began Friday afternoon and resumed Saturday morning. Details on how the teen ended up in the water were not released. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gov. John Edwards on Saturday ratcheted up Louisiana’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus’ spread, saying he’s instituting a statewide mask mandate, putting tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars. Edwards says the tightened requirements will take effect Monday. The order is aimed at trying to curb a sharp rise in infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus that is sparking troubling surges in hospitalization rates. Masks will be required when entering establishments statewide, though some parishes can opt out if they meet certain thresholds for the virus. Edwards says those parishes are Grant, Red River and West Feliciana.