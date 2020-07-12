LA Lottery
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-03-15-20-30
(two, three, fifteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
05-21-26-34-37-38
(five, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
1-1-6-6
(one, one, six, six)
14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million