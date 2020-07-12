Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA

Biden, Trump win delayed Louisiana presidential primaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump have won their parties’ respective Louisiana presidential primaries. The Saturday election was postponed twice because of the coronavirus outbreak and pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection of the Democratic nominee to challenge Trump in November. Trump easily won Louisiana’s GOP primary, where he faced four other Republicans on the state’s ballot. Biden also coasted to victory against 13 other Democrats on Louisiana’s ballot. Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RIVER BODY

Body of teen recovered from Amite River

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — The body of a teenager was pulled Saturday from the Amite River. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard thanked the men and women who worked tirelessly alongside this office “to provide closure for this family.” WAFB-TV reports the name of the juvenile was not released. A search for the teen began Friday afternoon and resumed Saturday morning. Details on how the teen ended up in the water were not released. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Edwards: Masks now required, bars to be closed statewide

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gov. John Edwards on Saturday ratcheted up Louisiana’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus’ spread, saying he’s instituting a statewide mask mandate, putting tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars. Edwards says the tightened requirements will take effect Monday. The order is aimed at trying to curb a sharp rise in infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus that is sparking troubling surges in hospitalization rates. Masks will be required when entering establishments statewide, though some parishes can opt out if they meet certain thresholds for the virus. Edwards says those parishes are Grant, Red River and West Feliciana.

ROCKY SCORE-LSU

Alums giving LSU scores: 'Rocky,' 'The Right Stuff,' more

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote scores for movies including “Rocky,” “The Right Stuff” and “The Karate Kid” is giving them to Louisiana State University. The school says William “Bill” Conti and his wife, Shelby Cox Conti, are donating a lifetime of original scores to LSU, where they met as students. Conti, who grew up in Miami, went to LSU on a bassoon scholarship. But he also played piccolo in the marching band and piano for dance team auditions. He met Shelby Cox at a dance team audition. They now live in Los Angeles.

MOTEL SHOOTING

New Orleans man arrested after Mississippi motel shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A 29-year-old New Orleans man is in custody for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead at a Mississippi motel. WLOX-TV reports Eddie Charles Brown faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault for a July 3 shooting at a Super 8 Motel in Biloxi. The victim, 26-year-old Cordaryl Weathersby, of Pascagoula, was found in the motel's east parking lot. He had fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Biloxi Police or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

CARBON BLACK MAKER

Manufacturer plans $90 million project at Louisiana plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A manufacturer plans to spend $90 million on plant improvements in Louisiana. The state economic development office says in a news release that Cabot Corporation plans the upgrades at its operations in Ville Platte. Cabot makes carbon black used in tires and other rubber products. The state says the project means 15 new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $73,000, plus benefits. Cabot already employs 90 at the site. State incentives for the Cabot project include a $1 million performance-based grant to offset infrastructure costs, and a $500,000 Modernization Tax Credit.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BLACK-SUICIDES

Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate

CHICAGO (AP) — Black people are facing a combination of stressors experts worry could affect the suicide rate. Isolation, a shortage of mental health providers and racial trauma are some of the factors hitting simultaneously. Black people suffer disproportionately from COVID-19 and have seen soaring rates in youth suicide attempts. Mental health advocates are calling for more specialized federal attention on Black suicides, including research funding. Counselors focusing on Black trauma are stepping in to offer free help. And Black churches have sought new ways to address the issue as the pandemic has eroded how people connect.