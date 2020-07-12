Advertisement

Official: Photo helps in search for missing “Glee” actor

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly that Naya Rivera sent to a family member a picture of her 4-year-old son, Josey, in front of a cove before she disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.

"There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove," Inglis told the magazine. "We found where that cove was."

A time stamp on the photo shows it was taken 90 minutes to two hours before the boy was found alone on the pontoon boat, the magazine reported.

Inglis told Us Weekly that the area where the photo was taken and the spot where the boat was found were starting points for authorities before the search was expanded.

"We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively," he told Us Weekly.

Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned. Her son was found the boat.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but "his mom never made it out of the water," Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

___

This story corrected Rivera’s son’s name to Josey.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

News

Gov. Edwards, FEMA to discuss hurricane preparedness at 11:30 a.m.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Governor John Bel Edwards and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor will meet Monday to discuss hurricane preparedness.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The execution comes after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they would be put at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Man defaces Black Lives Matter sign in Boston

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation after a man was caught on camera painting over it.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares make reopening decisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Schools and daycares are struggling with how to reopen safely amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Deaths from the virus have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, though they are still well below the heights hit in April, according to a recent Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

NSU’s CIS master’s program will begin this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Northwestern State University is enrolling now for its Master of Science degree in computer information systems, set to begin this fall.

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”