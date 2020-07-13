Cleco announces long-term payment plan for customers with past due bills

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - To help customers facing financial challenges related to COVID-19, Cleco temporarily suspended service disconnects and late fees beginning March 13 through Aug. 31.

“We recently received direction from our state regulatory agency, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, informing us that disconnects and assessments of late fees can resume after July 16, and payment plans for past due bills can be created for up to 12 months,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “Realizing that the pandemic continues to impact many of our customers in various ways, we’ve developed a plan that goes above and beyond the regulatory requirements as we delay implementation until Sept. 1.”

Cleco’s long-term payment plan will give customers with past due bills incurred through July 16 up to 18 months to pay, depending on the total amount owed, and the company will not reinstate disconnects and late fees until Sept. 1.

Throughout July, Cleco will notify customers on the specifics of their payment plans, including the total amount due and the number of months to pay. Furthermore, the installment amount will be included on the customer’s regular monthly bill.

To provide additional support, customers who use KUBRA, Cleco’s vendor for one-time electronic bill payments, will continue to be reimbursed the $2.50 processing fee. This temporary reimbursement began April 15 and will continue through Sept. 30. For more information, Cleco Power customers can visit a customer service office, call 1-800-622-6537, use the Contact Us form on cleco.com or direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

Key dates:

March 13 - Cleco temporarily suspended disconnects and late fees to assist customers.

July - Cleco will mail letters to customers whose accounts will be set up on a long-term payment plan.

Aug. 1 - Long-term payment plans for past due bills incurred through July 16 go into effect.

Sept. 1 - Cleco will reinstate disconnect procedures and late fees.

Sept. 30 - Cleco will discontinue reimbursement of the KUBRA $2.50 processing fee.

Copyright 2020 Cleco. All rights reserved.