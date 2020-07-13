Deep South News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

HEARTBEAT ABORTION-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Monday permanently blocked Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat” abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. Jones had temporarily blocked the law in October, and it never went into effect. The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing House Bill 481. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 714 words. AP Photos.

CITIZENS ARREST-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Civil rights groups called for Georgia lawmakers to repeal the state’s 19th-century citizen’s arrest law Monday, but some Republican lawmakers voiced concerns that without the law, property owners might not have the authority to detain thieves until police arrive. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 537 words. AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released images late Sunday of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July. Authorities are also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the death of Secoriea Turner. At least two shooters were believed to be responsible for her death. SENT: 195 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia public health investigators are reaching a smaller share of people who may be infected as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the state, according to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The newspaper finds that contact tracers interviewed 37% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 between June 23 and July 8, down from 60% between May 15 and June 22. SENT: 470 words.

ELECTION 2020-DEFUND THE POLICE PAC

ATLANTA — Amid Americans’ national reckoning on racism, a coalition of progressive groups is forming a political action committee to back local candidates who want to redirect money away from traditional police departments into other social services. An outgrowth of the “Defund the Police” movement, the WFP Justice Fund is led by the Working Families Party and the Movement for Black Lives’ Electoral Justice Project. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 865 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FATAL SHOOTINGS-POLICE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be reviewing two killings of armed men by authorities on Sunday.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A hospital system in South Carolina is suspending elective surgeries due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients that officials say are straining staff and other resources. Effective Tuesday, officials with Roper St. Francis in Charleston said that procedures that aren’t time-sensitive would be put on hold across its four facilities to free up staff for an “unrelenting flood” of patients needing treatment for COVID-19. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 448 words. AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLAG PROTESTS — Police in South Carolina have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at “Black Lives Matter” protesters as he drove past the State House.

— SEA TURTLES HATCH — South Carolina’s first known sea turtle nest of the summer has hatched. The Department of Natural Resources says volunteers on Kiawah Island early Saturday morning discovered dozens of tiny sea turtle tracks leading from the beach to the ocean.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

SHERIFF KILLED

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — The attorneys for an 18-year-old charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama sheriff are requesting his release from jail as court proceedings remain delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 200 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— OBIT-BARRETT HELTON — Retired Alabama newspaper executive Barrett Shelton Jr. has died at age 89. Shelton worked as editor and publisher of the Decatur Daily until his retirement about a decade ago.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA SCHOOLS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s top school board is deciding whether to issue a face covering requirement for teachers and most students as schools reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is proposing that all adults and students in grades 3 through 12 must wear some sort of mask while at school “to the greatest extent possible.” By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 729 words. AP Photos.

BLACK SUBDIVISION-HISTORIC REGISTER

NEW ORLEANS — The first subdivision built for middle- and upper-class Black residents of New Orleans — and one of the first in the nation — is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The president of the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association said it’s great to have national recognition of the neighborhood’s historical significance. By Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 480 words. AP Photos.

MOONSHINE PLEA

GULFPORT, Miss. — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in a moonshining case, and federal prosecutors say he owes $1.2 million in federal and state taxes. The U.S. attorney for southern Mississippi says 77-year-old Willie Necaise Jr. of Hancock County bought enough sugar out of state to make 74,000 gallons of untaxed whiskey. SENT: 280 words.

HOTEL COLLAPSE-BODIES

NEW ORLEANS — The two remaining bodies inside a hotel that was under construction in New Orleans when it partially collapsed last October might be removed by the end of this week or the beginning of next week, the city’s fire chief said Monday. SENT: 215 words.

IN BRIEF:

— NEW ORLEANS-PORT TECHNOLOGY — Louisiana officials announced a new “smart port” project aimed at using technology to make dredging and operations decisions around New Orleans’s port.

— BOATING FATALITY — Louisiana authorities say a boater who wasn’t wearing a life vest died after his 15-foot boat went down.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — A group that will design a new Mississippi flag is asking the public to submit proposals that follow two requirements in state law: The designs cannot include the Confederate battle emblem, and they must include the phrase, “In God We Trust.” By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 435 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Restrictions that include a mask mandate took effect Monday in 13 of Mississippi’s 82 counties as the state continues to see a rapid increase in cases of the new coronavirus. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 350 words. AP Photos.

MOONSHINE PLEA

IN BRIEF:

— MISSISSIPPI-REVENUE COMMISSIONER — An attorney with experience in money matters will be the new head of the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

— MOTEL SHOOTING — A construction worker from Mississippi is facing a charge of attempted murder, accusing him of shooting a fellow worker in the parking lot of a Vermont motel on Saturday night.

