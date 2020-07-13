District Attorney Charles Riddle seeks re-election

MARKSVILLE, La. (Office of Charles Riddle, DA) - Charles Riddle announced his intent to run for re-election to the post of District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District. Riddle was first elected to the position in 2002, and has served for the past eighteen years in that capacity. He expressed his desire to continue that work.

“During my years in office, I have been able to secure assistance from our judges to create new programs to help the citizens of the 12th Judicial District. One of the most effective has been Drug Court,” according to Riddle. In 2007, Riddle worked with the District’s judges to create the court program. This allows individuals arrested for drug-related offenses to receive help with their addiction and allow them to avoid a conviction.

Riddle stated: “This and other programs have helped hundreds of our citizens receive the help they needed to overcome substance abuse and allow their record to be purged. Almost every family in Avoyelles Parish has been touched by some form of substance abuse problem, whether it is a family member or close friend. Drug Court has allowed to help people to once again become productive citizens.”

Many changes have occurred in the District Attorney’s office over the past 18 years. Criminal cases average nearly 2,500 annually. Over one thousand felonies and more than one thousand misdemeanors are prosecuted by the DA’s office annually.

“As District Attorney I’ve always stood firm against career criminals and have worked to ensure they will not keep putting our children and families in danger but I am willing to give a second chance to someone that deserves it,” said Riddle.

“My office has been fiscally responsible with increasingly limited taxpayer dollars and we have adapted to many changes in the laws enacted by the legislature, some of which allow some cri-minals to serve less time.

“Our office fights for the victims and works towards resolving cases. With the Covid-19 pandemic and court shutdowns, we have seen delays as never before. We will continue to work to reduce the backlog created by these delays,” says Riddle.

The District Attorney’s office also handles child support establishment, enforcement, and assists in the collection of past-due support.

The District Attorney’s office is the legal representative for Parish-wide governmental bodies, including the Police Jury and School Board.

“The declaration of unitary status for our school system involved a lot of work with the School Board, the Justice Department, the current plaintiff and the Federal Court. The original case was filed in 1967. We started soon after I took office and represented the Board ourselves instead of hiring outside counsel. Our work saved Avoyelles Parish Schools more than a million dollars,” according to Riddle.

Riddle began a detailed pre-trial intervention program for nonviolent cases, or where the victim chooses this method. Restitution is collected for the victim; and the defendant is allowed to avoid a criminal conviction and jail, as long as the defendant complies with all the terms of the agreement.

“Serving the people of Avoyelles Parish as District Attorney requires knowledge of complex issues, and the experience and know-how to resolve these issues. The people of this Parish know me, and know the job that our office has done. Integrity and honesty is vital, and balancing mercy and justice is crucial. The experience that we continue to bring to the DA’s office is important to continue the work that we have begun. I hope that each voter will consider all of these things and re-elect me to the position of District Attorney. It continues to be an honor and a privilege to serve Avoyelles Parish. I’m asking for your prayers, support, and vote in the upcoming election,” Riddle concluded; “God bless each of you.”

