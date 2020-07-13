Advertisement

District Attorney Charles Riddle seeks re-election

Charles Riddle
Charles Riddle(Office of Charles Riddle)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (Office of Charles Riddle, DA) - Charles Riddle announced his intent to run for re-election to the post of District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District. Riddle was first elected to the position in 2002, and has served for the past eighteen years in that capacity. He expressed his desire to continue that work.

“During my years in office, I have been able to secure assistance from our judges to create new programs to help the citizens of the 12th Judicial District. One of the most effective has been Drug Court,” according to Riddle. In 2007, Riddle worked with the District’s judges to create the court program. This allows individuals arrested for drug-related offenses to receive help with their addiction and allow them to avoid a conviction.

Riddle stated: “This and other programs have helped hundreds of our citizens receive the help they needed to overcome substance abuse and allow their record to be purged. Almost every family in Avoyelles Parish has been touched by some form of substance abuse problem, whether it is a family member or close friend. Drug Court has allowed to help people to once again become productive citizens.”

Many changes have occurred in the District Attorney’s office over the past 18 years. Criminal cases average nearly 2,500 annually. Over one thousand felonies and more than one thousand misdemeanors are prosecuted by the DA’s office annually.

“As District Attorney I’ve always stood firm against career criminals and have worked to ensure they will not keep putting our children and families in danger but I am willing to give a second chance to someone that deserves it,” said Riddle.

“My office has been fiscally responsible with increasingly limited taxpayer dollars and we have adapted to many changes in the laws enacted by the legislature, some of which allow some cri-minals to serve less time.

“Our office fights for the victims and works towards resolving cases. With the Covid-19 pandemic and court shutdowns, we have seen delays as never before. We will continue to work to reduce the backlog created by these delays,” says Riddle.

The District Attorney’s office also handles child support establishment, enforcement, and assists in the collection of past-due support.

The District Attorney’s office is the legal representative for Parish-wide governmental bodies, including the Police Jury and School Board.

“The declaration of unitary status for our school system involved a lot of work with the School Board, the Justice Department, the current plaintiff and the Federal Court. The original case was filed in 1967. We started soon after I took office and represented the Board ourselves instead of hiring outside counsel. Our work saved Avoyelles Parish Schools more than a million dollars,” according to Riddle.

Riddle began a detailed pre-trial intervention program for nonviolent cases, or where the victim chooses this method. Restitution is collected for the victim; and the defendant is allowed to avoid a criminal conviction and jail, as long as the defendant complies with all the terms of the agreement.

“Serving the people of Avoyelles Parish as District Attorney requires knowledge of complex issues, and the experience and know-how to resolve these issues. The people of this Parish know me, and know the job that our office has done. Integrity and honesty is vital, and balancing mercy and justice is crucial. The experience that we continue to bring to the DA’s office is important to continue the work that we have begun. I hope that each voter will consider all of these things and re-elect me to the position of District Attorney. It continues to be an honor and a privilege to serve Avoyelles Parish. I’m asking for your prayers, support, and vote in the upcoming election,” Riddle concluded; “God bless each of you.”

Copyright 2020 Office of Charles Riddle, DA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

‘Spirits Food and Friends’ temporarily closing Tuesday due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A popular Cenla restaurant is temporarily shutting down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

News

CLTCC students get free access to YWCA Turner Street facility

Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLTCC Alexandria students now have free access to the YWCA facilities at 1831 Turner Street in Alexandria.

News

AG Jeff Landry tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

7/14 Adaleigh's Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

Latest News

News

Leesville predicts New Llano will contest Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville held their public hearing for the annexation of Entrance Road, and expect the Town of New Llano to contest the annexation.

News

Entrance Road annexation passes through the public hearing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The City of Leesville held their public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation.

News

Vernon Parish Sheriff enters his sixth term

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Sheriff Craft will extend his tenure past the 20-year mark. He explains what he wants to accomplish in the next four years.

News

Back to school in Louisiana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Back to school is coming up, and parents, we know you have many questions on how your child's school will handle the school year as COVID-19 continues to be a major concern.

News

Avoyelles Parish finalizing plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Avoyelles Parish finalizing plan for the upcoming school year

Education

State school board to vote on statewide COVID-19 safety policies for classes to resume

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote on a plan that aims to keep children safe and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus during the 2020-2021 school year.