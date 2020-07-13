Generals boast a stacked 2020 recruiting class

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As teams are recruiting, the LSUA Generals have added eight players to their 2020 signing class.

Let's start with the incoming freshmen.

This group is headlined by Simsboro's Jakemin Abney and Natchitoches Central's Devonte Snow.

Abney is a 6′3″ guard that averaged 23 points per game. He led the Tigers to the Class B State Title game.

Snow is 6′2″ and averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game.

The Chiefs fell in the regional round of the playoffs.

Then there are the big fellas, both standing at 6′9″.

First there’s Huntington’s Traboias “Bye-Bye” Fletcher.

Recruiting never ends @LSUAhoops! First commitment of the 2020 class from Huntington High School. We love in state kids like Traboias Fletcher. #bigfuture pic.twitter.com/Vu4OUwOQNo — Larry Cordaro (@larrycordaro) September 11, 2019

The big man averaged close to a double-double as a Raider.

Then there’s Weston’s Hunter Strickland.

He did average a double-double—16 points and 12 rebounds to be exact.

Then we have the junior college transfers.

Let's start with LSUE's Jevon Berry.

He averaged 12 points per game while the Bengals finished 20-6.

Then there’s Jalen Perkins out of Northeast Mississippi.

The 6′6″ guard started in 25 games for the Tigers. He averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game.

Next up is Josiah Lewis from Holmes Community College. He has some size too, standing at 6′6″.

He averaged 11 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field.

To round things out, there's Casey Smith from Jones County.

He averaged nine points and six assists as JC finished 20-7.

With these players, coupled with what they already have, the Generals could be a scary team in 2020.

