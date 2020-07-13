Gov. Edwards, FEMA to discuss hurricane preparedness at 11:30 a.m.

(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor will meet Monday to discuss hurricane preparedness.

Following that meeting, Gov. Edwards will attend an announcement about preparing the state’s ports for the future.

Edwards will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions on River Road. Watch here:

Gov. Edwards, FEMA administrator hold press conference Gov. Edwards to announce measures to prepare the state’s ports for the future Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Monday, July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KALB/WAFB. All rights reserved.