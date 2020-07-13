Advertisement

Kroger cashiers to stop giving customers coin change

Kroger will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.
Kroger will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.

Kroger spokesperson Erin Rofles confirmed Friday the grocer will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.

Customers are also encouraged to ‘Round Up’ to support the company’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation.

The reason for the change in policy, according to Rofles, has to do with the Federal Reserve’s current coin shortage.

A Federal Reserve news release from June 11 explains the pandemic has “significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin.”

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell explained the issue June 17 in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, according to the Washington Post. The paper quotes him as saying:

“The places where you go to give your coins, and get credit at the store and get cash — you know, folding money — those have not been working. Stores have been closed. So the whole system has kind of, had come to a stop. We’re well aware of this. … As the economy reopens, we’re seeing coins begin to move around again.”

At the same time, the Federal Reserve said its measures intended to replenish coin inventory won’t be enough to solve the shortage in the near-term.

The upshot? If you go to Kroger, for now you can forget your change purse.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma state trooper

Updated: moments ago
|
A lightning strike came awfully close to a highway patrol officer when he stopped to help someone.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

News

Gov. Edwards, FEMA to discuss hurricane preparedness at 11:30 a.m.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Governor John Bel Edwards and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor will meet Monday to discuss hurricane preparedness.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The execution comes after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they would be put at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution.

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Man defaces Black Lives Matter sign in Boston

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation after a man was caught on camera painting over it.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares make reopening decisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Schools and daycares are struggling with how to reopen safely amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Deaths from the virus have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, though they are still well below the heights hit in April, according to a recent Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

NSU’s CIS master’s program will begin this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Northwestern State University is enrolling now for its Master of Science degree in computer information systems, set to begin this fall.

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”