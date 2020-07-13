Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

BLACK SUBDIVISION-HISTORIC REGISTER

New Orleans' 1st Black subdivision officially historic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first subdivision built for middle- and upper-class Black residents of New Orleans — and one of the first in the nation — is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Pontchartrain Park opened in 1955. Although the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled a year earlier that segregated public schools were unconstitutional, segregation was still the law in Louisiana and other Southern states. The president of the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association said it's great to have national recognition of the neighborhood's historical significance. Gretchen Bradford says that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the group will hold a grand celebration.

STATE TAX DEADLINE

Louisiana state tax deadline is Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — If you haven’t filed your 2019 state income tax return, you have until Wednesday to do so. The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds residents that the deadline to submit returns and payments is July 15. The department extended the original April and May due dates for individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state deadline coincides with the federal income tax deadline, which was also extended as a result of the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Edwards: Masks now required, bars to be closed statewide

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday ratcheted up Louisiana’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus’ spread, saying he’s instituting a statewide mask mandate, putting tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars. Edwards says the tightened requirements will take effect Monday. The order is aimed at trying to curb a sharp rise in infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus that is sparking troubling surges in hospitalization rates. Masks will be required when entering establishments statewide, though some parishes can opt out if they meet certain thresholds for the virus. Edwards says those parishes are Grant, Red River and West Feliciana.

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana's presidential primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary. Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot Saturday. Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee. Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.

ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA

Biden, Trump win delayed Louisiana presidential primaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump have won their parties’ respective Louisiana presidential primaries. The Saturday election was postponed twice because of the coronavirus outbreak and pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection of the Democratic nominee to challenge Trump in November. Trump easily won Louisiana’s GOP primary, where he faced four other Republicans on the state’s ballot. Biden also coasted to victory against 13 other Democrats on Louisiana’s ballot. Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RIVER BODY

Body of teen recovered from Amite River

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — The body of a teenager was pulled Saturday from the Amite River. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard thanked the men and women who worked tirelessly alongside this office “to provide closure for this family.” WAFB-TV reports the name of the juvenile was not released. A search for the teen began Friday afternoon and resumed Saturday morning. Details on how the teen ended up in the water were not released. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

ROCKY SCORE-LSU

Alums giving LSU scores: 'Rocky,' 'The Right Stuff,' more

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote scores for movies including “Rocky,” “The Right Stuff” and “The Karate Kid” is giving them to Louisiana State University. The school says William “Bill” Conti and his wife, Shelby Cox Conti, are donating a lifetime of original scores to LSU, where they met as students. Conti, who grew up in Miami, went to LSU on a bassoon scholarship. But he also played piccolo in the marching band and piano for dance team auditions. He met Shelby Cox at a dance team audition. They now live in Los Angeles.

MOTEL SHOOTING

New Orleans man arrested after Mississippi motel shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A 29-year-old New Orleans man is in custody for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead at a Mississippi motel. WLOX-TV reports Eddie Charles Brown faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault for a July 3 shooting at a Super 8 Motel in Biloxi. The victim, 26-year-old Cordaryl Weathersby, of Pascagoula, was found in the motel's east parking lot. He had fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Biloxi Police or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.