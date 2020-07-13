Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Monday, Jul. 13.

Monday, Jul. 13 11:30 AM Louisiana Gov. Edwards and FEMA Administrator Gaynor discuss hurricane preparedness - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor discuss hurricane preparedness and attend an announcement about preparing the state's ports for the future

Location: The Estuary at The Water Campus, 1110 S River Rd, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/LouisianaGov

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

Media should arrive by 11:15 a.m. for staging purposes. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer provided

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 13 1:00 PM Tulane panel discussion on coronavirus' impact on K-12 schools - Tulane Innovation Series panel discussion about how schools across the country adapted to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, how those changes may affect learning and how parents and students are coping with coronavirus uncertainties this fall. Hosted by School of Liberal Arts Dean Brian Edwards

Weblinks: https://tulane.edu, https://twitter.com/TulaneNews

Contacts: Keith Brannon, Tulane University, kbrannon@tulane.edu, 1 504 621 2724

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 13 2:00 PM LFT announces results of teacher survey on reopening schools - Louisiana Federation of Teachers & School Employees presents results of a survey to evaluate the concerns of educators and community members with regards to schools reopening later this summer

Weblinks: http://la.aft.org, https://twitter.com/LaFedTeachers

Contacts: Heather Cushman , LFT, hcushman@lft-aft.org, 1 225 349 6118

WHERE: Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkdOugrzguGNzfYi_XVPs1pBsMxmzmPBh6

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 13 2:30 PM Ochsner Baton Rouge makes important announcement regarding coronavirus - Ochsner Baton Rouge makes an important announcement regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). With partners led by Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Pennington Biomedical Research

Location: Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: https://www.ochsner.org/, https://twitter.com/OchsnerHealth

Contacts: Daryl Cetnar, Ochsner Health System, daryl.cetnar@ochsner.org, 1 225 761 5903

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 13 4:00 PM Office of Neighborhood Engagement hosts 'Living Downtown' virtual conversation - 'Living Downtown: A Virtual Community Conversation' hosted by the New Orleans Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Engagement, with support from the Downtown Development District

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/, https://twitter.com/MayorLandrieu

Contacts: City of New Orleans, neworleans@public.govdelivery.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 14 Vice President Pence visits Louisiana - Vice President Mike Pence visits Louisiana, meeting Governor John Bel Edwards and his health care team on their efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), before he and Giov. Edwards participate in a roundtable discussion with higher education leaders at LSU's Tiger Stadium focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs then host a press briefing

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373