Louisiana frontline workers can apply for $250 rebate

(AP Images)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana frontline workers can begin applying for a $250 rebate for work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic starting Wednesday, July 15.

Act 12 of the 2020 First Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature provides for a one-time rebate for eligible workers earning $50,000 per year or less, who spent at least 200 hours responding to or mitigating the COVID-19 crisis from March 22, 2020, through May 14, 2020.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) will accept applications from Wednesday, July 15 through Saturday, October 31 from workers employed in one of the following essential critical infrastructure jobs on or after March 11, 2020:

  1. Nurses, assistants, aides, medical residents, pharmacy staff, phlebotomists, respiratory therapists, and workers providing direct patient care in inpatient and outpatient dialysis facilities.
  2. Housekeeping, laundry services, food services, and waste management personnel in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
  3. Long-term care facility personnel, outpatient care workers, home care workers, personal assistance providers, home health providers, home-delivered meal providers, childcare service providers.
  4. Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, fire and rescue personnel, law enforcement personnel, public health epidemiologists.
  5. Bus drivers; retail fuel center personnel; sanitation personnel; residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste and hazardous waste removal personnel; storage and disposal personnel.
  6. Grocery store, convenience store, and food assistance program personnel.
  7. Mortuary service providers.
  8. Veterinary service staff.

LDR will accept applications online or on a downloadable printed form. However, due to limited funding for the rebate program, eligible workers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible using the online application portal at FrontlineWorkers.la.gov beginning Wednesday, July 15.

