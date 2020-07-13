Advertisement

LSUA announces initial fall semester plan, students required to wear masks

Classrooms at 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the weekend, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the revised phase two reopening guidelines. Louisiana State University of Alexandria is announcing its fall semester plan for students, faculty and staff.

Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil tells us that students will be required to wear masks when they get back to campus in August. The university has also purchased 600 face shields so faculty will have the choice between a face shield or a mask.

Before students are able to enter any building on campus, their temperatures will be taken. Each classroom will be at 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing and smaller class sizes. Students will be offered wipes before and after class to clean their desks and other belongings.

It’s important to note that every student will have the opportunity to come back to campus. The university is offering multiple options for classwork, including a remote option, an in-person option and a hybrid between the two. Faculty will work with each student on an individual basis to figure out what’s best for them.

“With these options, they can come to school regardless of what their needs may be or their preferences may be,” said Coreil. “A lot of students say I have to be face to face, no you don’t. You want to be face to face? We’re going to offer that option. So we’re having to do kind of extra duty if you will, but it’s for the good of the students.”

Faculty will ask students to self report their health on a daily basis, and campus cleaning will be done much more frequently. There will also be an LSU system-wide COVID-19 testing study where random students will be tested for the virus.

