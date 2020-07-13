No high school football until La. enters phase 4, LHSAA votes
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted on Monday not to allow high school football games to be played until the state enters phase 4 of K-12 re-opening.
No sports are allowed under phase 1. In phase 2, cross country and swimming will resume as normal, and volleyball will be allowed to practice and have scrimmages amongst themselves.
Football will be allowed to practice beginning in phase 3, but will not scrimmage themselves nor other schools until phase 4.
