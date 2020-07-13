Advertisement

Old Pier One building to be turned into shopping center

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe(D'Argent Companies)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The old Pier One building on South MacArthur Drive is being turned in to a shopping center.

D’Argent Companies will turn the space into “West End Shopping Center” that will have three to five spaces available. They already have one space leased to Tropical Smoothie Cafe that specializes in not only smoothies but healthy food options. D’Argent Companies’ President of Real Estate, Justin Giallonardo, said construction for Tropical Smoothie Cafe will start in the next couple of weeks.

"We have been working on it and we're excited about it," said Giallonardo.

Giallonardo said they expect Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open up around November.

D’Argent Companies has been working on the project since mid-2019 to turn the home furnishing store into a shopping center. Along with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, they expect medical facilities and other “traditional” tenants to occupy the remaining spaces.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 21 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

‘Spirits Food and Friends’ temporarily closing Tuesday due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A popular Cenla restaurant is temporarily shutting down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

News

CLTCC students get free access to YWCA Turner Street facility

Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLTCC Alexandria students now have free access to the YWCA facilities at 1831 Turner Street in Alexandria.

News

AG Jeff Landry tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

7/14 Adaleigh's Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

Latest News

News

Leesville predicts New Llano will contest Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville held their public hearing for the annexation of Entrance Road, and expect the Town of New Llano to contest the annexation.

News

Entrance Road annexation passes through the public hearing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The City of Leesville held their public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation.

News

Vernon Parish Sheriff enters his sixth term

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Sheriff Craft will extend his tenure past the 20-year mark. He explains what he wants to accomplish in the next four years.

News

Back to school in Louisiana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Back to school is coming up, and parents, we know you have many questions on how your child's school will handle the school year as COVID-19 continues to be a major concern.

News

Avoyelles Parish finalizing plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Avoyelles Parish finalizing plan for the upcoming school year

Education

State school board to vote on statewide COVID-19 safety policies for classes to resume

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote on a plan that aims to keep children safe and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus during the 2020-2021 school year.