Old Pier One building to be turned into shopping center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The old Pier One building on South MacArthur Drive is being turned in to a shopping center.

D’Argent Companies will turn the space into “West End Shopping Center” that will have three to five spaces available. They already have one space leased to Tropical Smoothie Cafe that specializes in not only smoothies but healthy food options. D’Argent Companies’ President of Real Estate, Justin Giallonardo, said construction for Tropical Smoothie Cafe will start in the next couple of weeks.

"We have been working on it and we're excited about it," said Giallonardo.

Giallonardo said they expect Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open up around November.

D’Argent Companies has been working on the project since mid-2019 to turn the home furnishing store into a shopping center. Along with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, they expect medical facilities and other “traditional” tenants to occupy the remaining spaces.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.