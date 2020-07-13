Advertisement

Rapides Parish drive-through Back-to-School Supply Giveaway

Rapides Parish Library and Healthy Blue team up for a school supply giveaway
(Source: KALB)
(Source: KALB)(KALB)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPL) - Rapides Parish Library will team up with Healthy Blue on July 29 for the annual Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in an effort to help plant Rapides Parish students feet on a path to educational success. The event will begin at 9:00 am at Main Library in downtown Alexandria.

In compliance with current health mandates, the giveaway will be conducted as a safe drive-through that limits social contact.

Director Celise Reech-Harper states, “With many students preparing to embark upon a school year fraught with uncertainty, your Rapides Parish Library strives to make a difference by safely offering supplies to facilitate education. Whether used at home or in a classroom, the Back to School supplies offered in our drive-through event provide a familiar foundation for educational success.”

There are 500 school supply kits for school-aged children that have been provided by Healthy Blue. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis; the children must be present in the vehicle. Vehicles should enter through the exit of the library parking lot by turning left off of Washington Street. There will be signs indicating traffic flow to minimize traffic confusion.

The Rapides Parish Library administration and staff are committed to promoting lifelong learning and strive to provide the resources necessary to build a better brighter tomorrow for all residents of Rapides Parish.

Copyright 2020 RPL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 21 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

‘Spirits Food and Friends’ temporarily closing Tuesday due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A popular Cenla restaurant is temporarily shutting down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

News

CLTCC students get free access to YWCA Turner Street facility

Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLTCC Alexandria students now have free access to the YWCA facilities at 1831 Turner Street in Alexandria.

News

AG Jeff Landry tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

7/14 Adaleigh's Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

Latest News

News

Leesville predicts New Llano will contest Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville held their public hearing for the annexation of Entrance Road, and expect the Town of New Llano to contest the annexation.

News

Entrance Road annexation passes through the public hearing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The City of Leesville held their public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation.

News

Vernon Parish Sheriff enters his sixth term

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Sheriff Craft will extend his tenure past the 20-year mark. He explains what he wants to accomplish in the next four years.

News

Back to school in Louisiana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Back to school is coming up, and parents, we know you have many questions on how your child's school will handle the school year as COVID-19 continues to be a major concern.

News

Avoyelles Parish finalizing plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Avoyelles Parish finalizing plan for the upcoming school year

Education

State school board to vote on statewide COVID-19 safety policies for classes to resume

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote on a plan that aims to keep children safe and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus during the 2020-2021 school year.