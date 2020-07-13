Advertisement

Rapides Parish Police Jury delays decision on confederate monument

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury voted unanimously to postpone a motion to remove the Confederate statue in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse until ownership is determined.

When the motion to remove the statue was placed on the agenda for the meeting last week, there wasn’t a pending litigation. However, Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith said that on July 9, the jury was served with a lawsuit pertaining to the ownership of the Confederate statue from the city of Alexandria.

The three parties involved include the city of Alexandria, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Rapides Parish Police Jury.

The legal counsel advised the jury that they cannot go further in any discussion until the litigation is resolved.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

