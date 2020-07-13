Vice President Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge Tuesday for discussion on fight against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Baton Rouge Tuesday, July 14 to meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and his team, according to a news release from the White House.

Vice President Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.

Following, Vice President Pence will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards before returning to Washington, D.C.

Gov. Edwards’ communications director, Shauna Sanford, told WAFB’s Lester Duhé that he welcomes the visit from the vice president.

“The Governor is looking forward to visiting with Vice President Pence next week to discuss COVID-19, the impact it’s having across our state and the federal assistance that has aided in Louisiana’s response,” Sanford said.

This is a developing news story.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.