Advertisement

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of anti-apartheid figures Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, attends the New York premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013 in New York.
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, attends the New York premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013 in New York.(Source: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Mogomotsi Magome
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning. The cause of her death has not been announced.

She had been South Africa's ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas' daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

Last year Mandela stirred controversy by calling for the return of the white-owned land to South Africa's dispossessed Black majority.

"Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs," she tweeted in June last year.

South Africa's foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor has expressed shock at Mandela's death, describing her as a heroine.

"Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well," said Pandor.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Body found in search for missing ‘Glee’ star, official says

Updated: moments ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma state trooper

Updated: moments ago
|
A lightning strike came awfully close to a highway patrol officer when he stopped to help someone.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

News

Gov. Edwards, FEMA to discuss hurricane preparedness at 11:30 a.m.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Governor John Bel Edwards and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor will meet Monday to discuss hurricane preparedness.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The execution comes after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they would be put at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

National

Caught on camera: Man defaces Black Lives Matter sign in Boston

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation after a man was caught on camera painting over it.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares make reopening decisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Schools and daycares are struggling with how to reopen safely amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Deaths from the virus have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, though they are still well below the heights hit in April, according to a recent Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.