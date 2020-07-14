8-year-old donates his birthday party for a special cause

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A local kid plans to collect donations for his birthday and help victims that suffered abuse in the past.

"It just makes me emotional," Dominik Glorioso, an eight-year-old child, said. "I'm getting gifts, but I'm donating everything to the Family Justice Center."

At five-years-old, Dominik started using his birthday party as a fundraiser to help out the Family Justice Center in Pineville, an organization that helps victims who come from abusive situations.

"He saw some of the kids that would come to the Family Justice Center, [and] said, 'Mom I want to donate my birthday to the Family Justice Center,'" Jessica Glorioso, Dominik's mom said.

Over the past three years, Dominik has helped the center raise more than $7,500, and help out numerous families. Dominik’s passion to help comes from his testimony.

"They've helped me with problems in the past," Dominik said.

"They helped us," Jessica said while following up her son's comments. "We want to help them... bring an item, gas card, a snack, etc."

Dominik asks for people to bring items that will be helpful to someone who has to pick up and go often. Dominik’s ninth birthday party will be on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Jessica Glorioso 318-880-5461 .

