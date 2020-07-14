AG Jeff Landry tests positive for COVID-19

(KALB) - According to a report from The Advocate, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Advocate says that an email blast was sent out to Louisiana’s Department of Justice employees confirming the positive results.

Landry said in the email that he is not experiencing symptoms, but is quarantining and will not meet with Vice President Pence on Tuesday.

