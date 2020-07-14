Bayou Petals Flower Farm debuts do-it-yourself flower truck

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Last summer, Boyce resident and interior design graduate Rachel Duncan sprouted a colorful idea. “I was like, I really want to have a flower truck. I just think that’s really cool.” Just one year later, Duncan’s idea for do-it-yourself flower bouquets has grown into her business called Bayou Petals Flower Farm. “Everything ranges from two for a dollar. Some stems are a dollar. Some stems are two dollars,” says Duncan.

“Flowers make people happy, and especially right now.”

Rachel Duncan started growing flowers at her Boyce home last summer. (KALB)

You’ll spot her around Cenla in a ’66 Chevy truck filled with all types of flowers that she grows in her backyard. “This is marigold, it smells amazing. It reminds me a lot of the fall.” Each variety carefully selected to endure the Louisiana heat. Duncan hand cuts the flowers the same day they’re sold, so they last longer than grocery store-bought flowers. “Most people can get up to two weeks out of one bouquet.” Duncan puts them on display in the truck so customers can pick and choose flowers for their own designs.

Each flower on the truck is sold by the stem, so customers can create a bouquet in any price range they choose. (Bayou Petals Flower Farm)

Duncan says getting the business growing has been at least partially interrupted by the current pandemic. “Flowers make people happy, and especially right now, people love having fresh flowers on their counter.” When things start getting back to normal, she hopes to bring the flower truck to local parties and events. “Everybody just thinks it’s so neat and like I said nobody really does anything like that around here. It’s just something fun for the local community,” adds Duncan.

You can find Bayou Petals Flower Farm at the Alexandria Farmer’s Market every Tuesday from 3-6 PM. The farm also offers weekly and bi-weekly fresh flower subscriptions.

