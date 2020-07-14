Advertisement

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Best Buy joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.
Best Buy joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.(WTVG)
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so.

The retailer, based in Richfield, Minnesota, joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains. Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings. The policy will be in effect on Wednesday as well.

Best Buy Co. said Tuesday it will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one. It said that customers who have concerns about wearing a mask will be able to shop Best Buy via its website and app and choose home delivery or contactless curbside pickup, which remains in place at all its stores.

The moves come as new COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states, particularly Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Retailers have been challenged with striking a balance between keeping shoppers safe while making them feel comfortable.

Last week, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Best Buy as well as Target, and other major chains, publicized a letter it sent to state governors to mandate store customers to wear face coverings. It said the hodgepodge of rules around the country have created confusion for shoppers and that has lead to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules.

The National Governors Association said last week that its members are discussing the letter and others like it from different retail groups.

Social media is full of videos capturing clashes between those who are asked to wear masks, and employees who are under orders to make sure people wear them.

Fewer than half of U.S. states require masks in public places, according to the RILA. And only a handful of major retailers including teen clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters has a mask mandate for customers for all of its stores. Costco Wholesale Club was one of the first major retailers to require face coverings for customers at all of its stores. The policy became effective in early May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

___

AP Retail Writer Joseph Pisani contributed to this report.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

Latest News

National

US-Mexico land border to remain closed but flights continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The World Health Organization says the COVID-19 outbreaks in both the United States and Mexico are among the deadliest in the world.

National

US-Canada border expected to remain closed through most of August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Public health officials with the Canadian government say they are also stepping up surveillance at land border crossings to make sure no essential workers are coming across with COVID-19 symptoms.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

National

Convicted killer, white supremacist put to death in first federal execution in 17 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Daniel Lewis Lee, who killed a family of three in 1996, used his final moments to claim innocence.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus restrictions, once lifted, reimposed to try to curb new outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rod McGuirk
In the U.S., places including Washington state are delaying timetables for reopening their economies.

National

Trump administration drops restrictions for online-only international students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many schools across the country are not going to open for in-person learning, forcing students to take online classes.