CLTCC students get free access to YWCA Turner Street facility

CLTCC campus in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Thanks to the generosity of a local donor, Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Alexandria students now have free access to the YWCA facilities at 1831 Turner Street in Alexandria.

”It’s a win-win,” said Katie Vanderlick, executive director of the YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville. “It’s great for CLTCC students who have free access to the facilities and for CLTCC staff who can get a significant discount, and it’s great for us because it gets more people active and using that facility.”

The Turner Street location offers a swimming pool, a gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts, and a fitness room. To take advantage of the offer, Vanderlick said students simply need to show their CLTCC student ID and they will be given a YWCA membership card for the Turner Street site.

”We are very grateful to the YWCA and to the generous donor who made this possible,” said CLTCC Chancellor James Sawtelle. “The opportunity to create partnerships like this between local organizations and the school was one of the anticipated benefits that led to our decision to move the campus downtown. It is wonderful to see these relationships developing and I believe they will be very beneficial to our students and to our supporting partners.I’ve already joined YWCA and become a member.”

Lisa Doney, dean of the Alexandria campus, said she is excited about the new opportunities for students as well as faculty.

“It is very advantageous for our students,” she said. “They can swim, workout, play basketball, and get together and make new friends and enjoy all of the benefits of the YWCA facility at no charge. And it’s great for faculty, which get a discount on memberships. My son and I have been going for a month now and we love it.”

Vanderlick said she looks forward to coming up with new programs to maximize interaction between the YWCA and CLTCC. “I’d love to see us host events with the school, like student-faculty basketball games or a volleyball tournament. The Turner Street location is so close to the campus, there are a lot of things we can do,” she said.

Doney agreed, adding the partnership offers more than just fun and healthy activities for students.

“This gives CLTCC students and faculty members an opportunity to become more involved in the community and with local community organizations,” she said, noting the YWCA offers a variety of community service programs in addition to recreational activities. “This gives students a chance to be more involved and become more community-minded. Students who may not have known about what the YWCA does, or that we even have one, have the opportunity to learn more and get involved if they choose, and that is good for them and for the community.”

Enrollment for the fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.eduor call 800-278-9855.

