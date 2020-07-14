Deep South News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

EARNS-DELTA AIR LINES

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines lost $5.7 billion in the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed air travel. A hoped-for travel recovery that began slowly in mid-April has been smothered by a resurgence in US infections, especially in the South and West. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says growth in bookings has stalled. He says it was “growing at a pretty nice clip through June,” but so was the virus. Delta is the first U.S. airline to report financial results for the May-through-June quarter, and the numbers were ugly. The number of passengers tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s adjusted loss was worse than expected. By David Koenig. SENT: 844 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

ATLANTA — A public viewing is planned Tuesday for an 8--year-old girl shot near the site where a white police officer killed a Black man on July 4. The funeral for Secoriea Turner is set for Wednesday. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-ALABAMA SENATE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville face off in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff in Alabama for Sessions’ former Senate seat. Sessions safely held the seat for 20 years before resigning to lead President Donald Trump’s Justice Department. Sessions later was forced to resign after drawing Trump’s ire when he withdrew from the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 607 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-ALABAMA NEWSGUIDE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Republican Senate runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former football coach Tommy Tuberville highlights Tuesday’s ballot in Alabama. SENT: 622 words, photos.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana amid the state’s reemergence as one of the nation’s hot spots for the coronavirus only months after seeming to contain its outbreak. The Republican vice president was scheduled to meet Tuesday with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation and state health officials to talk about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 disease. SENT: 433 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA SCHOOLS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s state education board Tuesday adopts regulations to guide K-12 public schools in their reopening plans amid the coronavirus outbreak. Lawmakers called on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to write detailed guidance for local districts. Developing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ATTORNEY GENERAL

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. His spokesman said Tuesday that the prominent Republican elected official has no symptoms of COVID-19. Landry spokesman Millard Mule told The Associated Press the attorney general decided to get tested for the coronavirus “out of on overabundance of caution” because he had planned to attend events with Vice President Mike Pence ahead of his visit Tuesday. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 189 words, photos.

FORMOSA PLASTICS-LOUISIANA

NEW ORLEANS — Opponents of a Taiwan-based company’s plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex have asked a federal judge to stop work at the site in Louisiana. Developing.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

PONZI SCHEME-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man who was sentenced just nine months ago to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a $100 million Ponzi scheme is hoping a judge will set him free because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 215 words.

