Advertisement

Doug Williams Talks Redskins and HBCU’s on the Rise

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Redskins are expecting to change their name, and HBCU’s are on the come up after Howard picks up their first five-star recruit despite a 4-29 record in 2019. Former Grambling QB and trailblazer in HBCU football, Doug Williams, sits with Hutch to talk about both.

How important is it for rising athletes to know that, even though going to an HBCU may not get the best perks, but can still groom you to be one of the best athletes in any sport?

WILLIAMS: Howard getting that recruit is certainly bringing notoriety to Historically Black Colleges. I like his attitude because as a possible draft prospect, he’s going to prove that no matter what you do, they will find you.

What do you think it will take for Grambling to get their shot at a top 5 recruit?

WILLIAMS: That’s tough. I would have to go back to the mid-70′s. That’s when things really changed. When black athletes earned the choice to go wherever they wanted to go, that forced us as people to be materialistic. PWI’s have a lot more than HBCU’s which is why athletes choose to go there. However, it’s nothing like going to an HBCU— people just like you are supporting your every move on and off the court.

As a former Redskin, and currently serving as the Senior VP of Player Personnel, do you agree with the changing of the Redskins name and logo?

WILLIAMS: Evidently it’s a slur. In this society nobody wants to be known as a slur and from that standpoint yes it should be changed.

Prior to it all surfacing, and of course during your time as a Redskin, did you ever feel offended by the name?

WILLIAMS: Back in 1986 that didn’t even occur to me. I don’t think anyone in the team looked at it from that standpoint. Over the last 10 years, that’s when it really started resonating. I players have blinders on because they are doing what they are paid to do. It’s not their job to find out if the name is a slur. It’s not like we can do anything because what can we really do? What can we say? Are you going to quit your job? There’s a lot of things that go into that.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No high school football until Phase 4

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted on Monday not to allow high school football games to be played until the state enters phase 4 of K-12 re-opening.

Sports

Generals boast a stacked 2020 recruiting class

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
As teams are recruiting, the LSUA Generals have added eight players to their 2020 signing class.

Sports

SEC athletic directors meet but no major decisions made yet on fall sports

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference’s Athletics Directors met on Monday at the SEC Office in Birmingham to discuss SEC and college athletics issues.

Sports

No high school football until La. enters phase 4, LHSAA votes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted on Monday not to allow high school football games to be played until the state enters phase 4 of K-12 re-opening.

Latest News

News

Saints season ticket holders weigh options

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
We still don't know for sure what the upcoming NFL season will look like or whether fans will even be allowed to attend. That's why the Saints are reaching out to fans about a couple of options.

College

SEC responds to Big Ten’s decision to have a conference-only schedule

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Josh Berrian
The Southeastern Conference and the rest of the Power 5 schools were shocked at the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only model for fall sports competition.

Sports

Former LSUA guard signs with agency to play overseas

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Former LSUA guard Kendriana Washington joins Hutch in the Clutch to share her big announcement.

Sports

SWAC celebrates 100 years

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has been around for 100 years.

Sports

SOURCE: LHSAA has contingency plan if sport seasons are pushed back

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
A source has confirmed to KALB that the LHSAA has laid out a contingency plan for the 2020-2021 sports calendar if the season were to be pushed back.

Sports

Louisiana governor, lawmakers oppose canceling school sports

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
Gov. John Bel Edwards and a majority of state House members oppose a state senator’s call for the cancellation of public school athletics this fall despite Louisiana’s surging coronavirus outbreak.