Doug Williams Talks Redskins and HBCU’s on the Rise

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Redskins are expecting to change their name, and HBCU’s are on the come up after Howard picks up their first five-star recruit despite a 4-29 record in 2019. Former Grambling QB and trailblazer in HBCU football, Doug Williams, sits with Hutch to talk about both.

How important is it for rising athletes to know that, even though going to an HBCU may not get the best perks, but can still groom you to be one of the best athletes in any sport?

WILLIAMS: Howard getting that recruit is certainly bringing notoriety to Historically Black Colleges. I like his attitude because as a possible draft prospect, he’s going to prove that no matter what you do, they will find you.

What do you think it will take for Grambling to get their shot at a top 5 recruit?

WILLIAMS: That’s tough. I would have to go back to the mid-70′s. That’s when things really changed. When black athletes earned the choice to go wherever they wanted to go, that forced us as people to be materialistic. PWI’s have a lot more than HBCU’s which is why athletes choose to go there. However, it’s nothing like going to an HBCU— people just like you are supporting your every move on and off the court.

As a former Redskin, and currently serving as the Senior VP of Player Personnel, do you agree with the changing of the Redskins name and logo?

WILLIAMS: Evidently it’s a slur. In this society nobody wants to be known as a slur and from that standpoint yes it should be changed.

Prior to it all surfacing, and of course during your time as a Redskin, did you ever feel offended by the name?

WILLIAMS: Back in 1986 that didn’t even occur to me. I don’t think anyone in the team looked at it from that standpoint. Over the last 10 years, that’s when it really started resonating. I players have blinders on because they are doing what they are paid to do. It’s not their job to find out if the name is a slur. It’s not like we can do anything because what can we really do? What can we say? Are you going to quit your job? There’s a lot of things that go into that.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.