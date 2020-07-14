Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

The vaccine requires two doses, a month apart
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.

“No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press.

The experimental vaccine, developed by Fauci’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will start its most important step around July 27: A 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

But Tuesday, researchers reported anxiously awaited findings from the first 45 volunteers who rolled up their sleeves back in March. Sure enough, the vaccine provided a hoped-for immune boost.

Those early volunteers developed what are called neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream -- molecules key to blocking infection -- at levels comparable to those found in people who survived COVID-19, the research team reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is an essential building block that is needed to move forward with the trials that could actually determine whether the vaccine does protect against infection,” said Dr. Lisa Jackson of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle, who led the study.

There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

The vaccine requires two doses, a month apart.

There were no serious side effects. But more than half the study participants reported flu-like reactions to the shots that aren’t uncommon with other vaccines -- fatigue, headache, chills, fever and pain at the injection site. For three participants given the highest dose, those reactions were more severe; that dose isn’t being pursued.

Some of those reactions are similar to coronavirus symptoms but they’re temporary, lasting about a day and occur right after vaccination, researchers noted.

“Small price to pay for protection against COVID,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a vaccine expert who wasn’t involved with the study.

He called the early results “a good first step,” and is optimistic that final testing could deliver answers about whether it’s really safe and effective by the beginning of next year.

“It would be wonderful. But that assumes everything’s working right on schedule,” Schaffner cautioned.

And Tuesday's results only included younger adults. The first-step testing later was expanded to include dozens of older adults, the age group most at risk from COVID-19. Those results aren't public yet but regulators are evaluating them, and Fauci said final testing will include older adults, as well as people with chronic health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus — and Black and Latino populations likewise affected.

Nearly two dozen possible COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of testing around the world. Candidates from China and Britain’s Oxford University also are entering the final testing stages.

The 30,000-person study will mark the world’s largest study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine so far. And the NIH-developed shot isn’t the only one set for such massive U.S. testing, crucial to spot rare side effects. The government plans similar large studies of the Oxford candidate and another by Johnson & Johnson; separately, Pfizer Inc. is planning its own huge study.

Already, people can start signing up to volunteer for the different studies.

People think “this is a race for one winner. Me, I’m cheering every one of them on,” said Fauci, who directs NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We need multiple vaccines. We need vaccines for the world, not only for our own country.”

Around the world, governments are investing in stockpiles of hundreds of millions of doses of the different candidates, in hopes of speedily starting inoculations if any are proven to work.

__

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

Latest News

National

US-Mexico land border to remain closed but flights continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The World Health Organization says the COVID-19 outbreaks in both the United States and Mexico are among the deadliest in the world.

National

US-Canada border expected to remain closed through most of August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Public health officials with the Canadian government say they are also stepping up surveillance at land border crossings to make sure no essential workers are coming across with COVID-19 symptoms.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

National

Convicted killer, white supremacist put to death in first federal execution in 17 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Daniel Lewis Lee, who killed a family of three in 1996, used his final moments to claim innocence.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus restrictions, once lifted, reimposed to try to curb new outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rod McGuirk
In the U.S., places including Washington state are delaying timetables for reopening their economies.

National

Trump administration drops restrictions for online-only international students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many schools across the country are not going to open for in-person learning, forcing students to take online classes.