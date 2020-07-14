Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana just as the state is re-emerging as a national hot spots for the coronavirus. He's scheduled to meet Tuesday with Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation and state health officials to talk about Louisiana’s response to the pandemic. One person he won't see is Attorney General Jeff Landry, who tested positive ahead of the Pence visit and is in quarantine. Louisiana's confirmed caseload is growing fast, and its infection and hospitalization rates are surging. Edwards enacted a statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older that took effect Monday and bars are back to take-out and delivery only.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. His spokesman said Tuesday that the prominent state Republican has no symptoms of COVID-19, but that he's taking medications prescribed by his doctor and isolating at his property in Louisiana. Landry spokesman Millard Mule told The Associated Press the attorney general got tested for the coronavirus because he had planned to attend events with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday. Pence's trip to Louisiana is meant to focus on the pandemic response just as the state sees a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The two remaining bodies inside a New Orleans hotel that was under construction when it partially collapsed last October might be removed by the end of this week or the beginning of next. The city's fire chief, Tim McConnell, briefed reporters Monday on the progress. He said officials have search and rescue dogs to assist in the effort as well as forensic anthropologists to ensure they collect all the remains. They’ll also be paying close attention to the still unstable building to make sure it’s not shifting while work continues. Three people died in the October 12 collapse.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Opponents of a Taiwan-based company’s plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex have asked a federal judge to stop work at the site in Louisiana. The 55-page request says planned construction will damage nearby wetlands, increase the likelihood of offsite flooding and desecrate graves of enslaved people. National and New Orleans-area environmental and community groups filed the request Tuesday in Washington, where they sued the Army Corps of Engineers for approving wetlands permits for the project. The Corps says it cannot comment about pending litigation. Formosa Plastics Group member FG LA LLC says it is working on a comment. It describes current work as “preconstruction.”