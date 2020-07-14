Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The two remaining bodies inside a New Orleans hotel that was under construction when it partially collapsed last October might be removed by the end of this week or the beginning of next. The city's fire chief, Tim McConnell, briefed reporters Monday on the progress. He said officials have search and rescue dogs to assist in the effort as well as forensic anthropologists to ensure they collect all the remains. They’ll also be paying close attention to the still unstable building to make sure it’s not shifting while work continues. Three people died in the October 12 collapse.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 10-year-old child has been killed and two teenagers wounded by gunfire. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says police responding to shots being fired Monday afternoon found the three victims. A girl described as about 15 or 16 and a boy, age 13 were wounded. The 10-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head. What led to the shooting is unknown. During a news conference, Ferguson said he is “pleading” for anyone in the community with information on the shootings to come forward. Ferguson said police so far have learned the victims were standing along a street in New Orleans’ 7th Ward when they were approached by people who began shooting at them.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials announced a new “smart port” project aimed at using technology to make dredging and operations decisions around New Orleans’s port. The Water Institute of the Gulf research organization will install data sensors on tugboats and other vessels navigating the Port of New Orleans’s district. The sensors will detect sediment levels in shallow parts of the Mississippi River that will inform dredging decisions. The port is putting up $125,000 for the work. Louisiana's economic development department is seeking federal funds for a planned second phase that will digitally connect dock terminals, shipping lines, warehouses and cargo operators through a unified command.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is deciding whether to issue a face covering requirement for teachers and most students as schools reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is proposing that all adults and students in grades 3 through 12 must wear some sort of mask while at school “to the greatest extent possible.” The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will determine Tuesday whether to adopt that proposal in its coronavirus regulations. Attorney General Jeff Landry says masks at school could be encouraged, but shouldn’t be required. A statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards took effect Monday, but isn’t certain to extend to school reopenings.