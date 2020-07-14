Advertisement

IRS reminder: Taxpayers can get an extension to Oct. 15 to file taxes

IRS logo
IRS logo(Source: IRS)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (IRS) - The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that they have until the postponed due date of July 15, 2020, to file an extension for their 2019 federal tax return. The extension gives taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file, but taxes owed are due by July 15.

The July 15 due date generally applies to all taxpayers who have an income tax filing or payment deadline falling on or after April 1, 2020, and before July 15, 2020. Taxpayers and tax professionals should continue to use electronic options. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically. Doing so, whether through e-file or IRS Free File, reduces tax return errors, as the tax software does the calculations, flags common errors and prompts taxpayers for missing information. Free File Fillable Forms means there is a free option for everyone.

Here’s how to get an extension of time to file

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension to Oct. 15 in one of two ways:

Businesses that need additional time to file income tax returns must file Form 7004, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File Certain Business Income Tax, Information, and Other Returns.

IRS.gov assistance

Taxpayers may find answers to many of their questions using the Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA), a tax law resource that works using a series of questions and responses. IRS.gov has answers for Frequently Asked Questions. The IRS website has tax information in: Spanish (Español); Chinese (中文); Korean (한국어); Russian (Pусский); Vietnamese (Tyng Việt); and Haitian Creole (Kreyòl ayisyen). Go to IRS.gov/payments for electronic payment options.

