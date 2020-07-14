Advertisement

Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure, the Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday.

The court said that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She then underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

The statement said the justice "is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Speaking at a news conference in the Rose Garden on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump was asked about Ginsburg. He said he hadn’t heard she had been hospitalized. “I wish her the best. I hope she’s better,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

Updated: moments ago
Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

National Politics

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

Latest News

National

US-Mexico land border to remain closed but flights continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The World Health Organization says the COVID-19 outbreaks in both the United States and Mexico are among the deadliest in the world.

National

US-Canada border expected to remain closed through most of August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Public health officials with the Canadian government say they are also stepping up surveillance at land border crossings to make sure no essential workers are coming across with COVID-19 symptoms.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

National

Convicted killer, white supremacist put to death in first federal execution in 17 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Daniel Lewis Lee, who killed a family of three in 1996, used his final moments to claim innocence.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus restrictions, once lifted, reimposed to try to curb new outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rod McGuirk
In the U.S., places including Washington state are delaying timetables for reopening their economies.

National

Trump administration drops restrictions for online-only international students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many schools across the country are not going to open for in-person learning, forcing students to take online classes.