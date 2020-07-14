Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ATTORNEY GENERAL

Louisiana attorney general has coronavirus, is in quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. His spokesman said Tuesday that the prominent Republican elected official has no symptoms of COVID-19. Landry spokesman Millard Mule told The Associated Press the attorney general decided to get tested for the coronavirus “out of on overabundance of caution” because he had planned to attend events with Vice President Mike Pence ahead of his visit Tuesday. Pence was traveling to Louisiana to discuss coronavirus response work as the state is seeing a resurgence in new virus cases that has worried public health officials.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Pence heads to Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana just as the state is re-emerging as a national hot spots for the coronavirus. He's scheduled to meet Tuesday with Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation and state health officials to talk about Louisiana’s response to the pandemic. One person he won't see is Attorney General Jeff Landry, who tested positive ahead of the Pence visit and is in quarantine. Louisiana's confirmed caseload is growing fast, and its infection and hospitalization rates are surging. Edwards enacted a statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older that took effect Monday and bars are back to take-out and delivery only.

AP-US-HOTEL-COLLAPSE-BODIES

New Orleans fire chief: Bodies out from collapsed hotel soon

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The two remaining bodies inside a New Orleans hotel that was under construction when it partially collapsed last October might be removed by the end of this week or the beginning of next. The city's fire chief, Tim McConnell, briefed reporters Monday on the progress. He said officials have search and rescue dogs to assist in the effort as well as forensic anthropologists to ensure they collect all the remains. They’ll also be paying close attention to the still unstable building to make sure it’s not shifting while work continues. Three people died in the October 12 collapse.

AP-US-FORMOSA-PLASTICS-LOUISIANA

Court asked to stop work at Formosa Plastics' Louisiana site

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Opponents of a Taiwan-based company’s plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex have asked a federal judge to stop work at the site in Louisiana. The 55-page request says planned construction will damage nearby wetlands, increase the likelihood of offsite flooding and desecrate graves of enslaved people. National and New Orleans-area environmental and community groups filed the request Tuesday in Washington, where they sued the Army Corps of Engineers for approving wetlands permits for the project. The Corps says it cannot comment about pending litigation. Formosa Plastics Group member FG LA LLC says it is working on a comment. It describes current work as “preconstruction.”

CHILD KILLED-NEW ORLEANS

10-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt in New Orleans gunfire

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 10-year-old child has been killed and two teenagers wounded by gunfire. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says police responding to shots being fired Monday afternoon found the three victims. A girl described as about 15 or 16 and a boy, age 13 were wounded. The 10-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head. What led to the shooting is unknown. During a news conference, Ferguson said he is “pleading” for anyone in the community with information on the shootings to come forward. Ferguson said police so far have learned the victims were standing along a street in New Orleans’ 7th Ward when they were approached by people who began shooting at them.

NEW ORLEANS PORT-TECHNOLOGY

'Smart port' technology planned for Port of New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials announced a new “smart port” project aimed at using technology to make dredging and operations decisions around New Orleans’s port. The Water Institute of the Gulf research organization will install data sensors on tugboats and other vessels navigating the Port of New Orleans’s district. The sensors will detect sediment levels in shallow parts of the Mississippi River that will inform dredging decisions. The port is putting up $125,000 for the work. Louisiana's economic development department is seeking federal funds for a planned second phase that will digitally connect dock terminals, shipping lines, warehouses and cargo operators through a unified command.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA SCHOOLS

Talk of mask mandate for Louisiana schools causing friction

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is deciding whether to issue a face covering requirement for teachers and most students as schools reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is proposing that all adults and students in grades 3 through 12 must wear some sort of mask while at school “to the greatest extent possible.” The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will determine Tuesday whether to adopt that proposal in its coronavirus regulations. Attorney General Jeff Landry says masks at school could be encouraged, but shouldn’t be required. A statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards took effect Monday, but isn’t certain to extend to school reopenings.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAZARD PAY

Louisiana workers can file Wednesday for $250 hazard payment

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will start accepting applications Wednesday for a $250 one-time check offered to front-line employees who performed essential tasks in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Revenue announced the application website and process after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation creating the hazard pay program with federal coronavirus aid. Applicants can visit frontlineworkers.la.gov for details. The revenue department is encouraging people to apply quickly for the first-come, first-served program because lawmakers only earmarked $50 million for the program. That's not enough to cover everyone who may be eligible. Lawmakers unanimously approved the bill by House Democratic leader Sam Jenkins in the June special session.