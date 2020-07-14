Advertisement

Leesville predicts New Llano will contest Entrance Road annexation

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Monday evening, the City of Leesville held their public hearing for the annexation of Entrance Road. No one at the meeting contested the annexation, but it still needs to layover for 30 days before officially becoming a part of the city.

Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, says he already received a notice from the Town of New Llano contesting the annexation.

“The city council approved the annexation of Fort Polk Entrance Road. There is a 30 day grace period where if anybody wants to file a protest on that. They will be able to. It’s my understanding that the Town of New Llano has hired legal counsel and intends to do just that. So we’ll wait and see if they decide to file litigation to stop the proposed annexation or not.”

Mayor Rick Allen

Carolyn Todd, the mayor of New Llano, said the town does plan to contest the annexation. Mayor Todd says the town will continue to follow the advice of their lawyers.

