Louisiana Daybook

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 14 9:00 AM NOLA-PS provides coronavirus updates ahead of new academic school year - Media availability with New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis and New Orleans Department of Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) related updates, including procuring PPE supplies for all Orleans Parish public schools, the District's Roadmap To Reopening Schools and how NOLA-PS is working closely with the City to analyze health data trends in order to prepare for the return to campus next month * This virtual press conference is the first in a series that the District will host every week leading up to the start of the upcoming school year

Location:

Weblinks: http://nops.k12.la.us/

Contacts: Laura Aviles, laviles@tegpr.com, 1 504 250 7622

The virtual press conference will be available on Zoom here. Meeting ID: 857 8767 9667 Password: 2aZf56

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 14 10:30 AM Trump for President hosts press call with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and fellow Republican Rep. Mike Kelly

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

Ground rules will be set at the top of the call. The number of lines are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must RSVP to receive call-in information. To RSVP email pressoffice@donaldtrump.com by 9:30 am ET on Tuesday, July 14. Call in information will be sent to RSVP'd members of the media at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, July 14

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 1:30 PM Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education special meeting

Location:

Weblinks: http://bese.louisiana.gov

Contacts: Louisiana BESE communications, SBESE@LA.GOV, 1 225 342 5840

Live streams of BESE meetings may be viewed at http://bese.louisiana.gov/meetings/live-stream during scheduled meeting times.

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 14 1:30 PM Public transportation agencies host virtual rally calling for emergency federal funding - Coalition of public transportation agencies from across the country holds virtual rally on emergency federal funding, as the Senate debates the next coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package, via Zoom event featuring Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye, Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works Director Alice Bravo, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Phillip Washington, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Acting General Manager and CEO Floun'say Caver, Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority General Manager Leslie Richards, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Kevin Corbett, Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel Ford, Denver Regional Transportation District CEO and General Manager Paul Ballard, San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit General Manager Robert Powers, and CapitalMetro of Austin President and CEO Randy Clarke

Weblinks: http://www.mta.info, https://twitter.com/mta

Contacts: MTA Press Office, media@mta.info, 1 212 878 7440

https://youtu.be/NGXIXptWiGg * To participate in the press conference and be able to ask questions, please email Aaron Donovan at adonovan@mtahq.org to receive Zoom link and password. Please use your real name as your Zoom screen name. Unidentified individuals will not be called upon for questions

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:00 PM Louisiana Gov. Edwards' public schedule - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Vice President Mike Pence discuss Louisiana's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and participate in a roundtable discussion with higher education leaders at LSU's Tiger Stadium focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs

Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/LouisianaGov

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:00 PM Shreveport city council meeting, with agenda including an emergency mask ordinance

Weblinks: https://www.shreveportla.gov/201/City-Council

Contacts: John Settle, John@jesettle.com

Via Zoom

--------------------

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 14 Vice President Pence visits Louisiana - Vice President Mike Pence visits Louisiana, meeting Governor John Bel Edwards and Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy on their efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), alongside House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and fellow Republican Reps. Ralph Abraham, Garret Graves, and Mike Johnson. Vice President Pence and Gov. Edwards later participate in a roundtable discussion with higher education leaders at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs, before the vice president hosts a press briefing (3:00 PM CDT)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Vice President Pence arrives in Baton Rouge at 8900 Jimmy Wedell Dr (11:15 AM CDT). Media Schedule: 8:00am-8:30am: Media call time and pre-set for satellite trucks, video cameras, and tripods; 8:30am-10:30am: Access closed to press; 10:30am-11:00am: Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers; 11:15am: Air Force Two arrival * Press briefing media schedule: 9:30am-10:00am: Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, and tripods; 10:00am-12:00pm: Access closed to press; 12:00pm-12:30pm: Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers * Media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 5:00 PM EDT on Monday, July 13th, with the below information. At the site, you will be required to present your press credentials. Full Name: Network Affiliation: Position (Camera, still photographer, reporter): Cell Phone Number: Email: Event: