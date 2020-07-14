Advertisement

Louisiana National Guardsman found dead at Texas base

(Louisiana National Guard)
By SFC Denis B. Ricou
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The following information was provided to us by the Louisiana National Guard:

BATON ROUGE, La. -- One soldier from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 39th Military Police Company, 139th Regional Support Group was found dead in his room at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, July 12.

Sgt. Kelvonta K. Ellis, 22, is from Westlake, Louisiana. He served five years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a Military Police Noncommissioned Officer. While assigned to the LANG, Ellis was attached to U.S. Army South at Fort Sam Houston, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his mother.

The incident is under investigation by U.S. Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Please direct all media queries to MAJ Noel Collins, Louisiana National Guard, elizabeth.n.collins.mil@mail.mil, (318) 290-5027.

