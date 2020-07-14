Advertisement

Mask confusion in Cenla following Gov. Edwards’ mandate

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After Governor Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate on July 11, several parishes across Louisiana chose to enforce the mandate in the way that they felt would best benefit the people in that area. However, that mandate has seemed to cause some confusion within the community as to what is actually being enforced.

Pineville’s Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, said, “I think there was confusion on what enforcement actually meant.”

Dupree said that on the first day the statewide mask mandate went into effect, the City of Pineville received around 20 phone calls from those in the community expressing their concern following the mandate.

“I think some of the phone calls were people genuinely wanting to know what the mayor was enforcing, and I think several of the calls were people wanting to tell on somebody or saying you should do something about this,” said Dupree.

Many others expressed their confusion about the mandate on social media of whether or not they would be fined if they chose to not comply.

In section four of Governor Edward’s mandate, it states that citations will be given to businesses, not including religious organizations, that fail to enforce the requirement of wearing a mask. However, it does not state that an individual will be fined or arrested for not wearing one in public.

On Monday, following Governor Edwards’ announcement, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood echoed the mandate as well.

“I think where we will come into play is when businesses that choose to say that you cannot come in. Refuse you service because you’re not wearing a mask, causing some kind of disturbance, or something like that, then call us, and that’s when we’ll get involved,” Wood said.

Dupree went on to add, “We’re not setting up checkpoints at your local neighborhood grocery store to cite you if you’re not wearing a mask. That’s not what we’re going to do. We don’t have the personnel for that. That’s not for us to enforce.”

A lack of enforcement does not mean that Pineville city leaders don’t want you to not comply. Dupree stressed not only the use of masks, but also hand washing, sanitizing, and social distancing.

“What we’re going to do as Pineville and as residents who want to stay safe is we’re going to keep suggesting not only wearing masks, but the hand washing, sanitizing, and social distancing. Masks are only recommended when social distancing isn’t possible,” Dupree said.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Waiting on Test Results

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Labs across the country are backed up with coronavirus tests – some people are reporting waiting longer than two weeks to get results. Our national investigative team looks at testing rates – and states where experts say even more testing realistically needs to happen.

Education

Louisiana College cancels Aug. 8 graduation

Updated: 9 hours ago
Louisiana College will not be holding its August 8 graduation ceremony.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 10 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

RPSO: Meth investigation leads to 6 arrests, including a juvenile

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that six people were arrested following an investigation into meth sales in Pineville.

News

8-year-old donates his birthday party for a special cause

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
A local kid plans to collect donations for his birthday and help victims that suffered abuse in the past.

Latest News

News

Introducing the Bayou Petals Flower Farm

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Look for the green '66 Chevy truck filled with flowers of all colors.

News

NSU prepares to reopen in the fall

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Northwestern State University is finalizing its plans to begin school this fall.

News

Congressman Mike Johnson talks Vice President visit, mask mandate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Congressman Mike Johnson discusses meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Edwards’ statewide mask mandate.

News

Spirits decides to temporarily close

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
A popular Cenla restaurant is temporarily shutting down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

News

Bayou Petals Flower Farm debuts do-it-yourself flower truck

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A Boyce woman has turned a '66 Chevy truck into a rolling flower display, where she lets customers pick and choose their flowers for "DIY bouquets".