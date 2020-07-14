McNeese adds Arizona State running back transfer AJ Carter to roster

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese football program has added another Power Five transfer to the roster in former Arizona State running back A.J. Carter, school officials confirm. Carter is a Louisiana native and played high school football at Many High School.

Carter’s time in the desert only saw him manage 62 yards on 23 carries as he battled with fumbling issues. Carter fumbled three times in the 2019 season.

Before ASU, Carter was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of Many. Recruiting sites labeled him a three-star prospect as he reported offers from the likes of LSU, UCLA, Arkansas and other Power Five members.

Carter was productive in high school as he totaled 3,911 rushing yards and 63 total touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons. He is known for his physical running style and advanced ball-carrier vision.

