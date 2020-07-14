Peacock enters streaming fray with paid, free subscriptions

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - Peacock is joining the streaming world with a few feathers plucked from its intended array of original programs. Peacock launches Wednesday.

The industry-wide production halt because of the coronavirus pandemic means subscribers will have to wait for a reimagined “Battlestar Galactica,” the podcast-based “Dr. Death” with Jamie Dornan and Alec Baldwin, and reboots of “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster.”

Nine new programs will be released on Peacock’s launch day, bolstered by some 20,000 hours of library fare from parent company NBCUniversal and outside acquisitions.

Peacock will offer TV shows and movies that viewers already know including “The Office,” “Cheers” and “The Matrix.” Sports and news are an uncommon part of the mix.

Peacock was supposed to get a big boost from carrying the Olympics. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out.

The service also won’t initially work with two popular TV-streaming gadgets, Roku or Amazon Fire. But Peacock is hoping that blaring “free” in an ad campaign for the service will entice viewers wary of adding yet another video subscription to their stack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.