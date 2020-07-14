REPORT: Former LSU LB Marcel Brooks headed to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (WAFB) - CBSSports.com is reporting that multiple sources are saying former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks is headed back home to play for TCU.

According to the report by Jeremy Clark, Brooks was on TCU’s campus on Tuesday, July 14. He added multiple sources have told HornedFrogBlitz that Brooks is headed to the Big 12 program.

Reports first surfaced on June 26 that Brooks, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound former five-star recruit from Ft. Worth, had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Brooks played in 11 games as a backup linebacker his freshman season with the Tigers.

He finished the year with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. Brooks found a niche as a pass rusher off the edge on third down. He was credited with a solo sack against Florida and a half-sack against Texas A&M. Both games were at home.

