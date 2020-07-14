RPSO asking public’s assistance in locating stolen golf carts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - On July 13, RPSO responded to a Forest Hill area business in reference to a theft.

According to the initial report, three “E-Z-Go” brand name golf carts, along with three golf cart battery chargers, were stolen from the business. The carts, a 2014 year model and two 2006 year models, were described as being green in color with tan roofs. The crime allegedly occurred between the close of business on July 12 and the morning of July 13. Sheriff’s Detectives from the Glenmora Sub-station were assigned the case and the carts were BOLO’ed (Be On Look Out For) through local law enforcement agencies and entered into the national database as stolen.

If anyone has information about the theft or stolen golf carts, they are asked to contact Detective Randy Cooper, Glenmora Sub-station at (318) 748-4226, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

