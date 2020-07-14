SEC postpones volleyball, cross country, and soccer competitions through Aug. 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday, July 14, that it will be postponing the start of volleyball, cross country, and soccer competitions until Monday, August 31.

The delay in the competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

SEC institutions, including LSU, will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition.

Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer, and cross country will be determined by each school.

The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports, with the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes.

