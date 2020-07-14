Southland Conference announces dates for virtual media day
FRISCO, TEXAS – The Southland Conference will host its 2020 Football Media Kickoff virtually on Wednesday, July 22, via Zoom webinar.
The day will open at 8:30 a.m. CT with comments from Commissioner Tom Burnett, followed by 25-minute interviews with each school’s head coach and two student-athletes, as well as a segment with Coordinator of Officials Byron Boston.
Media will be able to submit questions live during each segment. A complete schedule to follow. This event is not open to the general public, but credentialed media may now register by providing their name, affiliation and contact information at: www.southland.org/mediaday
Football Media Day Lineup
Wednesday, July 22 (All times Central)
8:30 a.m. Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett
9 a.m. Abilene Christian Head Coach Adam Dorrel
Senior LB Jack Gibbens / Junior WR Kobe Clark
9:30 a.m. Central Arkansas Head Coach Nathan Brown
Senior C Toby Sanderson / Senior CB Robert Rochell
10 a.m. Houston Baptist Head Coach Vic Shealy
Senior QB Bailey Zappe / Senior LB Caleb Johnson
10:30 a.m. UIW Head Coach Eric Morris
Senior RB Kevin Brown / Junior LB Gerald Bowie
11 a.m. Lamar Head Coach Blane Morgan
Senior RB Myles Wanza / Senior DB Michael Lawson
11:30 a.m. Southland Coordinator of Football Officials Byron Boston
BREAK
1 p.m. McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson
Senior WR Cyron Sutton / Senior DB Colby Burton
1:30 p.m. Nicholls Head Coach Tim Rebowe
Redshirt Junior OL PJ Burkhalter / Senior LB Evan Veron
2 p.m. Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird
Senior WR Gavin Landry / Senior LB Ja’Quay Pough
2:30 p.m. Sam Houston State Head Coach K.C. Keeler
Redshirt Junior QB Eric Schmid / Senior DB Zyon McCollum
3 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Frank Scelfo
Redshirt Junior CJ Turner / Senior LB Alexis Ramos
3:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin Head Coach Colby Carthel
Senior RB Josh McGowen / Senior LB Bert Morris
The dates and times of the 2020 Southland Football Virtual Media Kickoff are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.