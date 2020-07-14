Southland Conference announces dates for virtual media day

FRISCO, TEXAS – The Southland Conference will host its 2020 Football Media Kickoff virtually on Wednesday, July 22 , via Zoom webinar.

The day will open at 8:30 a.m. CT with comments from Commissioner Tom Burnett, followed by 25-minute interviews with each school’s head coach and two student-athletes, as well as a segment with Coordinator of Officials Byron Boston.

Media will be able to submit questions live during each segment. A complete schedule to follow. This event is not open to the general public, but credentialed media may now register by providing their name, affiliation and contact information at: www.southland.org/mediaday

Football Media Day Lineup

Wednesday, July 22 (All times Central)

8:30 a.m. Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett

9 a.m. Abilene Christian Head Coach Adam Dorrel

Senior LB Jack Gibbens / Junior WR Kobe Clark

9:30 a.m. Central Arkansas Head Coach Nathan Brown

Senior C Toby Sanderson / Senior CB Robert Rochell

10 a.m. Houston Baptist Head Coach Vic Shealy

Senior QB Bailey Zappe / Senior LB Caleb Johnson

10:30 a.m. UIW Head Coach Eric Morris

Senior RB Kevin Brown / Junior LB Gerald Bowie

11 a.m. Lamar Head Coach Blane Morgan

Senior RB Myles Wanza / Senior DB Michael Lawson

11:30 a.m. Southland Coordinator of Football Officials Byron Boston

BREAK

1 p.m. McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson

Senior WR Cyron Sutton / Senior DB Colby Burton

1:30 p.m. Nicholls Head Coach Tim Rebowe

Redshirt Junior OL PJ Burkhalter / Senior LB Evan Veron

2 p.m. Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird

Senior WR Gavin Landry / Senior LB Ja’Quay Pough

2:30 p.m. Sam Houston State Head Coach K.C. Keeler

Redshirt Junior QB Eric Schmid / Senior DB Zyon McCollum

3 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Frank Scelfo

Redshirt Junior CJ Turner / Senior LB Alexis Ramos

3:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin Head Coach Colby Carthel

Senior RB Josh McGowen / Senior LB Bert Morris

The dates and times of the 2020 Southland Football Virtual Media Kickoff are subject to change due to COVID-19.

