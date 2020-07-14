Advertisement

Southland Conference announces dates for virtual media day

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRISCO, TEXAS – The Southland Conference will host its 2020 Football Media Kickoff virtually on Wednesday, July 22, via Zoom webinar.

The day will open at 8:30 a.m. CT with comments from Commissioner Tom Burnett, followed by 25-minute interviews with each school’s head coach and two student-athletes, as well as a segment with Coordinator of Officials Byron Boston.

Media will be able to submit questions live during each segment. A complete schedule to follow. This event is not open to the general public, but credentialed media may now register by providing their name, affiliation and contact information at: www.southland.org/mediaday

Football Media Day Lineup

Wednesday, July 22 (All times Central)

8:30 a.m. Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett

9 a.m. Abilene Christian Head Coach Adam Dorrel

Senior LB Jack Gibbens / Junior WR Kobe Clark

9:30 a.m. Central Arkansas Head Coach Nathan Brown

Senior C Toby Sanderson / Senior CB Robert Rochell

10 a.m. Houston Baptist Head Coach Vic Shealy

Senior QB Bailey Zappe / Senior LB Caleb Johnson

10:30 a.m. UIW Head Coach Eric Morris

Senior RB Kevin Brown / Junior LB Gerald Bowie

11 a.m. Lamar Head Coach Blane Morgan

Senior RB Myles Wanza / Senior DB Michael Lawson

11:30 a.m. Southland Coordinator of Football Officials Byron Boston

BREAK

1 p.m. McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson

Senior WR Cyron Sutton / Senior DB Colby Burton

1:30 p.m. Nicholls Head Coach Tim Rebowe

Redshirt Junior OL PJ Burkhalter / Senior LB Evan Veron

2 p.m. Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird

Senior WR Gavin Landry / Senior LB Ja’Quay Pough

2:30 p.m. Sam Houston State Head Coach K.C. Keeler

Redshirt Junior QB Eric Schmid / Senior DB Zyon McCollum

3 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Frank Scelfo

Redshirt Junior CJ Turner / Senior LB Alexis Ramos

3:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin Head Coach Colby Carthel

Senior RB Josh McGowen / Senior LB Bert Morris

The dates and times of the 2020 Southland Football Virtual Media Kickoff are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Tioga Senior, Blake McGeHee, is on track to reach 10,000 career passing yards and 100 touchdowns after throwing for 2,514 yards and 31 touchdowns in his junior season.

COVID-19 cost ASH outfielder Derrald Moore Jr. his senior season but, that didn’t stop him from reaching for opportunities at one of his dream schools.

Despite the recent announcement from the State Fair of Texas, the annual State Fair Classic between Grambling and Prairie View A&M is still set to take place on Saturday, September 26 in the historic Cotton Bowl.

The McNeese football program has added another Power Five transfer to the roster in former Arizona State running back A.J. Carter, school officials confirm.

