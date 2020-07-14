‘Spirits Food and Friends’ temporarily closing Tuesday due to spike in COVID-19 cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A popular Alexandria restaurant says it’s temporarily shutting its doors due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Spirits Food and Friends” posted an announcement about their decision Tuesday morning on Facebook.

The message reads, “While it is a difficult decision for us to make, the safety of our team and guests is our number one priority.”

During the start of the outbreak in March, Spirits offered curbside and delivery options. But, the restaurant said on social media that they have temporarily suspended to-go and delivery at this time as well.

“Our team, we just feel because of the rise in cases as many people as we have working, as many guests as we serve each day, we just feel until the numbers are tamped down some that it’s just in our best interest to, to shut down.”

Gwinn gave no timeline for reopening the restaurant. He says the team will re-assess every day based on the latest COVID-19 reports in the area. The restaurant will remain shut down until coronavirus case numbers come down, according to Gwinn.

Dear Spirits Family - Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in our area, we have decided to temporarily close.... Posted by Spirits Food & Friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

