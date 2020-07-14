State Fair Classic still in place despite cancellation of Texas State Fair

GRAMBLING, La. - Despite the recent announcement from the State Fair of Texas, the annual State Fair Classic between Grambling and Prairie View A&M is still set to take place on Saturday, September 26 in the historic Cotton Bowl.

”As of right now, we will play the State Fair Classic as scheduled,” said Dr. David Ponton, Grambling State University Director of Athletics.

This will be the 72nd meeting between the two Southwestern Athletic Conference squads.

