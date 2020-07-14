Tioga’s Chloe French signs with LC softball

BALL, La. (KALB) - Former Tioga catcher Chloe French signed with Louisiana College on Wednesday.

She is one of the six seniors that led the Lady Indians to a 9-2 start. She’s also the second player of that group to sign.

She says this moment is pretty surreal because, at first, she didn’t even know how to catch using equipment.

“I’m so excited,” French said. “I didn’t even think I would have the chance to play college softball. When I need that I could, I jumped at the opportunity. I just believe that if you work really hard at something, you can do anything.”

