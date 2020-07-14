Advertisement

Vernon Parish Sheriff enters his sixth term

Sheriff Craft explains what he hopes to accomplish in the next four years.
Sheriff Craft explains what he hopes to accomplish in the next four years.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - One elected official in Vernon Parish will extend his tenure past the 20-year mark.

Sam Craft, the Sheriff of Vernon Parish, started his career in law enforcement 34 years ago, and he recently took his sixth oath to serve as the parish's sheriff; this marks 20 years down as an elected official with another four more to go.

“We want to be proactive and prevent. We want to stay vigilant, stay visible, and always keep in mind we work for the people of this parish. We’re in trying time. They hired me, and I want to do good for them.”

Sheriff Craft

Vernon Parish first elected Sheriff craft back in October of 1999.

