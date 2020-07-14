Advertisement

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Darlene Superville
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.”

The opening ad in the "Find Something New" campaign beginning Tuesday features ordinary people sharing their stories. A companion website provides links to training and other resources.

The initiative was swiftly criticized on social media, with some suggesting the effort is insensitive during a pandemic and the widespread unemployment it has caused. Others criticized the involvement of Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser.

The Trump administration has long emphasized skills-based job and vocational training as an alternative to two- or four-year college degree programs, arguing that college isn’t for everyone and that many jobs don’t require a degree.

But the long-in-the-works effort has taken on a new sense of urgency after the coronavirus outbreak cost millions of people their jobs, many of which may be lost forever.

The campaign is a product of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which Trump created in 2018. The board is co-chaired by Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

"There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy," said Ivanka Trump, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

The nonprofit Ad Council on Tuesday was announcing "Find Something New," which it created in collaboration with IBM, Apple and members of the Business Roundtable, along with the White House and the workforce policy advisory board.

The initial 30-second spot features ordinary people talking about their experiences with career challenges and transitions. Among them are a fitness instructor who completed an apprenticeship program and became a welder after her gym went under, and a man who lost his job twice in one year, took online certification courses and now works as a tech consultant.

"I got laid off twice, but you got to keep going," the man says, adding later on in the ad: "I'm now a consultant in the tech space."

Another woman says she had no career plan after finishing high school, but "I found a medical course online" and became a phlebotomist. "You will find something," she says.

The companion website offers links to education and training options, including online and virtual learning.

Additional ads are expected to be produced. All will appear nationwide across TV, digital and print platforms in time and space donated by various media companies, the Ad Council said.

Funding was provided by more than 20 corporations and organizations, including Apple, IBM and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Ad Council declined to disclose the cost of the campaign, which will run at least through the end of the year.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

News

‘Spirits Food and Friends’ temporarily closing Tuesday due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A popular Cenla restaurant is temporarily shutting down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

News

CLTCC students get free access to YWCA Turner Street facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
CLTCC Alexandria students now have free access to the YWCA facilities at 1831 Turner Street in Alexandria.

Latest News

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 1 hours ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

National

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Mich.

Updated: 1 hours ago
It shows the Sterling Heights, Mich. officer meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.