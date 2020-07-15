AG Jeff Landry issues opinion on governor’s mask mandate, closing of bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued a statement stating his opinion on Governor John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate and the closing of bars.

Edwards issued the mandate Saturday during a press conference as the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

In Landry’s statement, he says the mandate is “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable”.

Landry released the report just one day after he disclosed that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Edwards responded to the opinion on his weekly call-in show on WRKF saying “There is no doubt in my mind that what we did is warranted by COVID-19 and it’s required.” He also stated that the mandate is within his powers under emergency orders and that his order was supported by Vice-President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx with the Coronavirus Task Force.

Edwards issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“If ever there were a time to put politics aside to govern, it is now when we are in the middle of a public health crisis that affects all Louisianans regardless of their beliefs or political affiliation. I wish Jeff Landry would listen to his own words from March 18 when he stood with me and said extraordinary measures were necessary to protect the people of our state during this COVID-19 crisis, encouraged Louisianans to follow my directives and said he was united with me in protecting the health and safety of the people of our state. I’m not sure what has changed since then, aside from the loss of 3,300 additional lives and more than 80,000 additional Louisianans becoming infected.”

Louisiana continues to follow guidance from the White House and, just yesterday, I hosted Vice President Mike Pence and members of the federal White House Coronavirus Task Force in Louisiana, which is considered by the federal government to be in the ‘red zone’ for new cases. Vice President Pence said he agreed with the steps I have taken in Louisiana and encouraged our people to wear masks and abide by my reasonable regulations. In fact, on Monday’s White House call with governors, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the federal coronavirus response, singled out my actions, including the mask mandate, as a ‘best practice’ for states with rising cases.

“Last week, Louisiana had 243 new cases per 100,000 people, whereas across the country, the average was only 119 new cases per 100,000 people. We clearly have a COVID-19 problem in Louisiana and I will not let our state go back to a time when we risked being able to provide health care for our people, which also would put our economy in peril, despite what the Attorney General may want,” Edwards said.

Pence visited with Edwards Tuesday to discuss testing and the state’s COVID-19 response.

Landry ends his report with a summary stating that “Although the mask mandate and the 50 person limit may be good recommendations for personal safety, they may not be enforced with financial or criminal penalties.”

In May, Landry issued a mandate for the Louisiana Department of Justice stating that all employees working in the office building are required to wear face masks.

Read Landry’s entire statement below:

